Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.59. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 44,625 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,137,000 after buying an additional 1,815,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after buying an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.