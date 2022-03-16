Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.59. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 44,625 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,137,000 after buying an additional 1,815,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after buying an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
