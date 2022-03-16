CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.33. CommScope posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

CommScope stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. CommScope has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

In other CommScope news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CommScope by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CommScope by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CommScope by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CommScope by 1,389,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.