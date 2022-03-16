Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:DBD opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $557.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.97. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 88,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 9.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

