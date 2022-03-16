Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Receives $93.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Danaos stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. Danaos has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Danaos by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the third quarter worth $105,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Danaos by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

