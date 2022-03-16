Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,118 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

