American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,488 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 118.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of AAL opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

