CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $215,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

