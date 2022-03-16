Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.26.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.