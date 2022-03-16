CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

