Veriti Management LLC Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after acquiring an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,659,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,761,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.
In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
