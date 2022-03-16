Veriti Management LLC Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after acquiring an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,659,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,761,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

