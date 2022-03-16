Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 32,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $626,880.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $687,680.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

