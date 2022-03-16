Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 20,000 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AYX opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alteryx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,045,000 after purchasing an additional 824,762 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,138,000 after buying an additional 603,517 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after buying an additional 175,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $49,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
