Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 20,000 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AYX opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alteryx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,045,000 after purchasing an additional 824,762 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,138,000 after buying an additional 603,517 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after buying an additional 175,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $49,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

