Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

