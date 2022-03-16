Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 5.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Medifast by 1.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Medifast by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Medifast by 8.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.44 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.52.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MED. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

