HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO James W. Blake Sells 50,000 Shares

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $790.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.