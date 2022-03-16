YouGov’s (YOU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,281.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,352.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 950 ($12.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,600 ($20.81).

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($18.99) per share, with a total value of £306.60 ($398.70).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

