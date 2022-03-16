Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
0GFE opened at GBX 74.09 ($0.96) on Tuesday. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of GBX 64.72 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.73 ($3.43).
Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.