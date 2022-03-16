NCC Group (LON:NCC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.26).

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £581.83 million and a PE ratio of 62.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.53. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.80 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

In other news, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,221.07). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,025.49).

About NCC Group (Get Rating)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.