Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,918 ($37.95).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,175.64 ($15.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,290 ($42.78). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,346.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,963.70. The company has a market capitalization of £463.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21.

In other news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.25), for a total transaction of £32,037.50 ($41,661.25).

About Frontier Developments (Get Rating)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.