Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

