Veriti Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $445.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $385.02 and a one year high of $505.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

