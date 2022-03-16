Veriti Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

