Veriti Management LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,479. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,923.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,940.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,849.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,279.41 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

