Veriti Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:MPC opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

