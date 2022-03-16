Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FSNB opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.