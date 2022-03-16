Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FSNB opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85.
Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (FSNB)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.