Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $566,000 in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in COVA Acquisition by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 287,044 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in COVA Acquisition by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 309,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 97,684 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COVA opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

