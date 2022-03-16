American International Group Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Surgery Partners by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,735. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

