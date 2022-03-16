Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.
Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $915.78 million, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
