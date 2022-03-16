Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 783.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $915.78 million, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

