$0.07 EPS Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 77,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

