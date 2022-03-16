Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,800 shares of company stock worth $166,838. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

