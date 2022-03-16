UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

