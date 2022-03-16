Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New Investment in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,893,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Class Acceleration by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 187,758 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,676,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLAS opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

