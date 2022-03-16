Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes $859,000 Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 88,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 461,043 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

