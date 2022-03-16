ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.1 days.
ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASM Pacific Technology (ASMVF)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.