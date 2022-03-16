ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.1 days.

ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.