Insider Buying: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,265,025 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 1,265,025 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FRSH opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $53.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

