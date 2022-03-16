Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Anaergia has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

