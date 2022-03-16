iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

MBB stock opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

