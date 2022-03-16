Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New Investment in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMKR. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $19,426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 57.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 506,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 145.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 258,858 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 18.8% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,183,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 187,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 95.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 339,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 165,765 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.