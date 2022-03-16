116,289 Shares in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 116,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNTM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pontem by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Pontem in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pontem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in Pontem by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 146,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pontem in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNTM opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Pontem Co. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

