Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 1,940 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $121,061,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,696,474. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.