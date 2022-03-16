Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 876 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 811.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,971,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,798,000 after purchasing an additional 642,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.48 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

