Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 4,902 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $5,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NASDAQ WB opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. Weibo’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

