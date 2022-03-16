Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $181.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $141.94 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.61.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.