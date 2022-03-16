Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $27,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.