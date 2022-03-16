State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $2,950,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 348.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 92.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $571,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $206,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,109 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

