Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

