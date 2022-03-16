First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DLR stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.38%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
