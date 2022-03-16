First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.