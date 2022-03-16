Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

