ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $514.22 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 451.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.80.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

