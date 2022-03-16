Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cigna by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after buying an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Cigna by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cigna by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $233.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

